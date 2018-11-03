Amarin (AMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $22.87 on Friday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

In related news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $483,387.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,016,149 shares of company stock valued at $34,812,617. 4.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amarin by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amarin from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

