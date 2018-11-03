Amc Networks (AMCX) PT Raised to $65.00

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued an in-line rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amc Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.26.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.98. 927,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,011. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $46.89 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $696.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.20 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 244.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,039,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,835,000 after purchasing an additional 139,775 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 801,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 15.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

