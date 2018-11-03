America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 4,628,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,692,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

AMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1,333.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,843,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,391,000 after buying an additional 9,157,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 505.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,078,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,248,000 after buying an additional 7,577,793 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,703,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after buying an additional 735,280 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 20.8% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,063,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,275,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 51.2% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,770,000 after buying an additional 604,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

