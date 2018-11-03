American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 62.3% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $211,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 17,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $1,992,726.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 80,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $8,996,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,506 shares of company stock valued at $46,961,077. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $98.22 and a 52-week high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 15.37%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.