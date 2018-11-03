American Superconductor (AMSC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

AMSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AMSC opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.19. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 165,813 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

