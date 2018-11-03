American Tower (AMT) Price Target Raised to $164.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James cut American Tower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.20.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 12 month low of $130.37 and a 12 month high of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

In other American Tower news, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $25,594,218.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $6,599,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,126 shares of company stock valued at $37,410,060 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 354.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 140.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 75.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in American Tower by 311.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.