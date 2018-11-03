AMETEK (AME) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $73.44, but opened at $71.63. AMETEK shares last traded at $71.85, with a volume of 86073 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,301,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Joseph Burke sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,210 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 73,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 10.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 9.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

