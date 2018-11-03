AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.44 Million

Equities analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce $546.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $509.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

AMN opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.