AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.44 Million

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce $546.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $509.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

AMN opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply