Amy E. Weaver Sells 5,325 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $738,098.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,349.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $136.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 303.98, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $98.68 and a 12 month high of $161.19.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,091,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,408 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13,746.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,382 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,545,000 after acquiring an additional 961,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7,692.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 931,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 919,056 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.