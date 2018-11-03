Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $79.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of NYSE:APC opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

