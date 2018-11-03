Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $53,961,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $227,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 43.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 217.3% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,059,808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,631,000 after buying an additional 725,848 shares during the period. Finally, Cobiz Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $98.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

NYSE APC opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.