Analysts Anticipate Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMEH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NYSE:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AMEH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,011. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

