Analysts Anticipate Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Analysts expect Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) to post sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.97 billion. Barrick Gold posted sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will report full year sales of $7.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barrick Gold.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABX. TD Securities set a $14.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

NYSE:ABX opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.77 and a beta of -0.37. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrick Gold (ABX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.