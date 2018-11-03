Analysts Anticipate Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.60. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

MBWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “$36.20” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of MBWM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,084. The company has a market capitalization of $527.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 62.4% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 35.5% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 72.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

