Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRTS. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Sardano sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $46,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,274 shares of company stock valued at $92,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

SRTS stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of -1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

