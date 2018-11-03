Analysts Expect Vista Gold Corporation (VGZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vista Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:VGZ) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Gold’s earnings. Vista Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vista Gold.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ VGZ remained flat at $$0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. 17,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,458. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.