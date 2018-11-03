Analysts Offer Predictions for Cheesecake Factory Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$58.55” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.93.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,419,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 71,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,005 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $53,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 50.77%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.