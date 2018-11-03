Analysts Set $16.00 Price Target for First Bank (FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bank an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 1,278.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 57.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 294.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 38,823 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 133.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 120,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. First Bank has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.63.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.