Analysts Set $18.00 Target Price for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (LX)

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LexinFintech an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on LexinFintech from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $448,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $4,783,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LX stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.00. 609,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $269.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

