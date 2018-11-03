Analysts Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp (AVXL) Target Price at $7.50

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 108,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,149. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $319,000. PHH Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 169.6% in the second quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $134,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

