Analysts Set ASGN Inc (ASGN) Price Target at $80.00

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ASGN in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on ASGN from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASGN from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,746.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.87 per share, with a total value of $65,870.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,171.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,163 and sold 39,409 shares valued at $3,606,846. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the third quarter worth $849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,313,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,645,000 after acquiring an additional 133,384 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2,160.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 19.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. ASGN has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $906.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.87 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

