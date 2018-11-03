Analyzing Arca Biopharma (ABIO) & Immunomedics (IMMU)

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Arca Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Immunomedics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Arca Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Immunomedics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arca Biopharma and Immunomedics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arca Biopharma N/A N/A -$18.49 million N/A N/A Immunomedics $2.16 million 2,157.08 -$273.83 million ($1.03) -23.81

Arca Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunomedics.

Volatility and Risk

Arca Biopharma has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunomedics has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arca Biopharma and Immunomedics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arca Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Immunomedics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Arca Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.08%. Immunomedics has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.98%. Given Arca Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arca Biopharma is more favorable than Immunomedics.

Profitability

This table compares Arca Biopharma and Immunomedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arca Biopharma N/A -120.72% -103.45% Immunomedics -12,701.21% -124.54% -38.70%

Summary

Immunomedics beats Arca Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arca Biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States. The company also develops IMMU-140, a humanized antibody directed against an immune response target. Its other product candidates include products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, an anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, an anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, an anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. has clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca and MedImmune, to evaluate Imfinzi, a human monoclonal antibody against PD-L1, with sacituzumab govitecan as a frontline treatment of patients with TNBC and urothelial cancer; collaboration agreement with The Bayer Group for the development of epratuzumab; clinical and preclinical collaborations with academic cancer institutions, identifying new cancer indications for sacituzumab govitecan and the biology of the Trop-2 antigen; and research collaboration with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to investigate Sacituzumab Govitecan and Labetuzumab Govitecan in preclinical cancer models. Immunomedics, Inc. has a partnership agreement with the Samsung BioLogics Co., Ltd. to manufacture hRS7, an Immunomedics proprietary humanized antibody. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

