Analyzing Pacific Booker Minerals (PBMLF) & Lithium Americas (LAC)

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Booker Minerals and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lithium Americas has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.92%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -1.23% -1.23% Lithium Americas -860.20% -28.03% -26.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Lithium Americas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.29 million 85.70 -$33.25 million ($0.44) -9.43

Pacific Booker Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lithium Americas.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

