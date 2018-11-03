Analyzing PIGEON Corp/ADR (PGENY) and Entegris (ENTG)

PIGEON Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) and Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

PIGEON Corp/ADR has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entegris has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PIGEON Corp/ADR and Entegris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIGEON Corp/ADR N/A N/A N/A Entegris 8.78% 25.34% 12.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PIGEON Corp/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Entegris shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Entegris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PIGEON Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Entegris pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. PIGEON Corp/ADR pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entegris pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PIGEON Corp/ADR and Entegris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIGEON Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Entegris 0 0 10 0 3.00

Entegris has a consensus price target of $41.44, indicating a potential upside of 46.40%. Given Entegris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entegris is more favorable than PIGEON Corp/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PIGEON Corp/ADR and Entegris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PIGEON Corp/ADR $917.43 million 6.25 $126.52 million $0.26 45.31 Entegris $1.34 billion 2.98 $85.06 million $1.44 19.66

PIGEON Corp/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Entegris. Entegris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PIGEON Corp/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Entegris beats PIGEON Corp/ADR on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PIGEON Corp/ADR

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, women's care, and large-sized products for babies, as well as other products for babies and mothers. The company also provides child-rearing support, babysitter dispatch, event child-care, and preschool education services; and operates child-minding facilities and daycare centers. In addition, it offers elder care and anti-aging products, and elder care support services; and baby and mother related products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, and skincare products. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The MC segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases for use in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The company's customers include semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; flat panel display equipment makers, materials suppliers and panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices; and manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

