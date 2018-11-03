Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,311,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,370,000 after buying an additional 135,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,494,000 after buying an additional 86,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,141,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,435,000 after buying an additional 115,124 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,227,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after buying an additional 217,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 694.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,174,000 after buying an additional 1,213,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $123.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.72 and a 12 month high of $137.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.