Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (PCG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 35,614.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 201.2% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.07.

In other PG&E news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $52,001.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,608.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

