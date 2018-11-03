Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth $96,315,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 52.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,629 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 121.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,218,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,648,000 after purchasing an additional 669,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,215,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,826,000 after purchasing an additional 528,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth $18,150,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $47,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,694 shares in the company, valued at $69,538.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $124,961.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,961.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.81. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.27 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

