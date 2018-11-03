Anthem (ANTM) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $311.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.06.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock opened at $268.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $209.25 and a fifty-two week high of $283.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. Anthem’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $66,218.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,157.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $936,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $12,899,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,447 shares of company stock worth $4,143,846. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,412,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,194 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,319,000 after purchasing an additional 505,252 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,788,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,690,000 after purchasing an additional 512,962 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 918,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.