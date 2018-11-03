Apache Co. (APA) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apache by 3.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Apache by 4.5% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Apache by 4.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Apache by 4.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Apache by 4.0% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 32,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Macquarie raised Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on Apache and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $48.00 target price on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $53.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.85.

In related news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $290,150.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.51 per share, for a total transaction of $274,113.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APA stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. Apache Co. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

