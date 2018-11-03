Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Popular Inc (BPOP)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

In related news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $301,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 22,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,142,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.14. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $602.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.10 million. Popular had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.