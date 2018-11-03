APIS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.94 Million (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. APIS has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One APIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z.

APIS Token Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,873,324,621 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

