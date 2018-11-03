Appian (APPN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APPN. Barclays upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of APPN opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 0.56. Appian has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 81.10% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $869,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 375,824 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.39 per share, with a total value of $10,669,643.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,080,167 shares of company stock worth $28,442,017 and have sold 268,500 shares worth $9,165,885. Insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Appian by 39.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 398,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 113,780 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Appian by 9.1% during the second quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth about $8,434,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Appian by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Appian by 29.6% during the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 184,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

