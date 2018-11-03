Apple (AAPL) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $310.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a neutral rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.67.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $14.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.48. 91,040,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,949,276. The company has a market cap of $1,019.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $14,403,995.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,970,389.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,185 shares of company stock worth $120,312,613. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 76.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $134,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Further Reading: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.