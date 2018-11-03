Apple Inc. (AAPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

Apple has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Apple has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apple to earn $15.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

AAPL stock opened at $207.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $150.24 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1,075.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,058,442.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total transaction of $9,917,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,571 shares in the company, valued at $85,608,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,185 shares of company stock worth $120,312,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 129,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 105,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 95,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 60,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $214.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

