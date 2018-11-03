Aptiv (APTV) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. Longbow Research set a $110.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen set a $112.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Shares of APTV opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. Aptiv has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 8.28%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $111,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

