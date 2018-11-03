ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,557. The firm has a market cap of $922.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a current ratio of 12.66. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,969,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,263,000 after buying an additional 1,169,863 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,798,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after buying an additional 479,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,341,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 687,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 242,154 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,139,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “$11.27” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “$11.27” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in a report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

