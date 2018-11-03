Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will post $930,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $860,000.00. Arena Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $9.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 million to $13.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.42 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 377.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 28.76 and a current ratio of 28.76. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 29,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,044,470.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,506.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

