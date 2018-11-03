Arista Networks (ANET) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Arista Networks from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.91.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $16.81 on Friday, hitting $257.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,577. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.75 and a twelve month high of $313.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,527.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $2,521,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,737 shares of company stock valued at $63,805,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 731,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,732,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 35.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

