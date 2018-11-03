Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.44 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (F)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,128,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $101,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 135.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 155.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $113,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other Ford Motor news, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at $901,787.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, October 5th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.