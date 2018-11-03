Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.98 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of ANSYS worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $155.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.06. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 2,454 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $461,327.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 30,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.39, for a total transaction of $5,141,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,350 shares of company stock worth $8,631,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.64.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

