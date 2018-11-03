Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,716 Shares of Apache Co. (APA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Apache worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 575.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APA opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Apache’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 416.67%.

In related news, CEO John J. Christmann purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $170,157.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,866.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $290,150.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apache from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.85.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

