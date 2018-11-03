Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

AHH stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $756.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.48. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.38 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,691,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,698,000 after buying an additional 254,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,434,000 after buying an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,198,000 after buying an additional 216,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 984,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 104,491 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

