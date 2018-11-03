ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $922.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.60.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 87.02%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $35,355.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,728.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 412,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

