Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.96 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 45.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $103,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $7,003,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,667,990 shares of company stock valued at $115,566,762 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,081,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after buying an additional 95,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,270,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,293,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $72,722,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 67.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after buying an additional 269,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 176.5% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 597,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 381,602 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

