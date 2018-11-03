ArQule (ARQL) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) has been assigned a $7.00 price target by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

ARQL stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $421.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.63. ArQule has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in ArQule in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArQule in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in ArQule in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in ArQule in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ArQule in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

