Arrow Electronics (ARW) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Citigroup

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $87.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $156,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $335,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 21.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 449,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 78,488 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 49.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 38.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

