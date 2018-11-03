Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 115.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLJ. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $19.18 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.40). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

