Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 329083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $355.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.93 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AHT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 59.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 144,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 89.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,288,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 35,069 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $511.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

