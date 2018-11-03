Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 14,851 Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,680,000 after purchasing an additional 382,384 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 487,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,778,000 after purchasing an additional 368,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 292,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,434,000 after purchasing an additional 208,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth $33,946,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth $32,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $354.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 2.03. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $250.83 and a 1-year high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. Mercadolibre had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mercadolibre from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Mercadolibre to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mercadolibre from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.92.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

