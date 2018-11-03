Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.63 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,507,519 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,797,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,214 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,049,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Old Republic International by 451.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,000 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,120 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $13,506,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

In other Old Republic International news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $217,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.20. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

